Vintage tractors and working horses evoke nostalgia at Rural Past Times event

The working countryside came to life at the weekend when Pestalozzi Village, at Sedlescombe, hosted the annual Rural Past Times event.

Rural Past Times is a fantastic two-day agricultural show where visitors can see vintage machinery and farm horses in action, view country crafts and learn more about countryside pursuits.

Rural Past Times in Sedlescombe 2018. SUS-181108-130410001

Show Secretary Gill Akehurst, said: “Alongside a background of live music from Duck Soup, visitors enjoyed a display of heavy horses , Ferret Racing, vintage tractors, military vehicles and classic commercials in the arena.

“With threshing, woodworking and a working blacksmith as well as trade stands and a craft marquee there was something to interest everyone.

“Rural Past Times are lucky to have an area where they can plough and work the horses and generally work the land in a very picturesque setting thanks to the Pestalozzi Village allowing us to hire the field each year.

Any profits will be donated to local charities.