Vinehall is excellent say inspectors

Vinehall School at Robertsbridge has been declared ‘excellent’ in all areas following a recent inspection.

The Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) undertook a four-day inspection of Vinehall School’s Nursery, Pre-Prep, Prep and Boarding facilities.

Vinehall Report 2 SUS-180315-131356001

The Inspectorate’s report has now been published and the school has received the highest accolade possible

The report went on to say “Vinehall Pupils have excellent attitudes towards learning, nurtured by high expectations and the mutually supportive, inclusive and enabling culture of the school.”

Vinehall is a co-educational day, boarding school and nursery, with 254 children aged between 2-13 years.

The school has a rich curriculum, with children going on to “gain entry to senior schools of their choice. Many regularly gain academic scholarships and music, performing arts and sports awards.”

Commenting on the report, Headmaster Joff Powis said: “What is so deeply satisfying is that the core values of the school and the kind nature of our children were instinctively recognised and duly praised.”

A full copy of the report is available to read on the school’s website, as well as a condensed booklet that encapsulates the findings.

For more information please visit www.vinehallschool.com or call 01580 883090.

Vinehall is inviting people to come along and see the facilities for themselves when the school holds an Open Day on Friday March 16 from 9.30am - 12.30pm.

