Vigil planned at Hastings Mosque to remember victims of New Zealand attack

A vigil will be held at Hastings Mosque this Friday to remember the victims of the terrorist attack in New Zealand last week.

Fifty people were killed after a gunman opened fire at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The vigil will take place outside the mosque in Mercatoria, St Leonards-On-Sea, tomorrow.

In statement on Facebook, a spokesman for Hastings Mosque wrote: “Due to requests from our friends and neighbours there will be vigil to remember the victims of the Mosque attack in Christchurch, New Zealand.”

The event is being organised by Hastings Community of Sanctuary, Hastings Supports Refugees and the Hastings and Rother Refugee Buddy Project.

People are invited to bring flowers, paper hearts and placards.

Solidarity vigils are being held at mosques in several parts of Sussex tomorrow, a week after the deadly attack.

SEE MORE: People come together to support Bexhill Muslim friends following New Zealand terror attack

Hastings Coffin Club gets an invitation from the Queen

Protesters call for Brede pub to reopen: “Our village has lost a vital community asset”