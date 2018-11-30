Vietnamese boy missing from St Leonards

A 15-year-old Vietnamese boy who arrived in the UK on the Newhaven ferry has gone missing from St Leonards, according to police.

Police said Le Van Hung went missing from the address where he had been placed in care on November 9.

He has no money, no known links to anyone in the UK and there are concerns for his welfare given his age, police said.

He is described as Asian, 5ft 5in, with black hair, cut short on the sides. He was last seen wearing wearing grey trousers, a grey gilet and slide-on sandals.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 953 of 24/11.

