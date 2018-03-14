VIDEO: Unique mechanical exhibition sets up on Hastings Pier

A month-long exhibition celebrating the history and development of automata starts tomorrow (Thursday, March 15).

Hastings Pier, with Cabaret Mechanical Theatre, is holding the event until April 15, running from 10am to 5pm each day.

Rebecca Child, arts worker at Seaview.

Automata on the Pier, a collaboration between Hastings Pier and the community interest arts company, Culture Shift, will feature works by renowned artists Paul Spooner, Keith Newstead, Ron Fuller, Peter Markey, Matt Smith and Carlos Zapata, as well as creations by members of the Craftivist Network, a consortium of community organisations.

See Friday’s paper for more information.

Francesca Piacentini, Learning Education Assistant Hastings Pier Charity.

Automata on Hastings Pier.

