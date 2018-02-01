VIDEO: St Leonards woman lost for words after winning £64k Audi

A woman from St Leonards was left speechless after winning a top-of-the-range Audi worth £62,000.

Donia Pankhurst was handed the keys to the luxury Audi RS4, plus £20,000 cash, in supercar giveaway BOTB’s trademark Tuesday surprise.

The 53-year-old was lost for words when she was surprised by Christian Williams from BOTB on her commute to work with the good news.

She said: “I am the luckiest person in the world. I love playing the competition every week but can’t believe that I’ve actually won. It’s a dream come true.”

BOTB was founded by William Hindmarch in 1999 and has handed over the keys to more than £22m worth of supercars.

Donia added: “I saw Christian walking towards me with the BOTB banner, I was pinching myself. I needed something big enough to strap my mountain bike to. Although I think I’m going to have to re-think putting a muddy bike on my beautiful new car.”

Christian said: “Handing people the keys to their dream car is a real privilege. Everyone who plays BOTB crosses their fingers they’ll get the surprise of a lifetime and on Tuesday it was Donia’s turn. She’s been playing for a few years so it’s nice to see Donia finally get her reward.”