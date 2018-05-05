VIDEO: Ken Fox Wall of Death arrives in Hastings

Part of this year's 40th celebration of the May Day Run, the Ken Fox Wall of Death is at the Stade Open Space until the end of Monday.

Tickets to see Ken Fox Wall of Death are priced at £3 each and can be purchased at the event. Shows are running throughout the day, Saturday until Monday.

Ken Fox in action

On Monday, the 40th May Day Run will take place with tens of thousands of motorcycles expected to invade Hastings. Although the traditional route is from Locksbottom, in Kent, to Hastings the bikes will come from all over the country and even Belgium, Germany and Holland.

For the first time, there will also be a town centre market to support local traders, who will be selling jewellery, fashion, fishing gear, tools and engineering equipment in celebration of the 40th May Day Run.

