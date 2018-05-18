VIDEO: Houses raided in modern slavery operation

Eight people have been taken to safety after a modern slavery operation described as the 'biggest and most complex of its kind' in Sussex.

This morning Friday (May 18), police officers executed raided two homes in Hastings and St Leonards, arresting five people as part of an investigation into alleged modern slavery.

Police officers prepare to enter the property.

The alleged case involves a recruitment company which provides Eastern Europe workers to care homes in East Sussex and Kent, police say.

During the operation officers visited other properties in the area and found a number of men and women who were allegedly working for the company. So far, eight of these people have been taken to a special reception centre set up by partners from local multi-agency Project Discovery. They are being treated as victims of crime and are being assessed to establish their employment, housing and any related welfare needs.

Project Discovery brings together local police officers, fire officers, the Stop the Traffik Hastings coordinator, King's Church and staff from Hastings and Rother Councils, the DWP, the Gangmasters Labour Abuse Authority, immigration and local charities, all with the aim of seeing victims of modern slavery rescued and supported, and perpetrators brought to justice.

Natalie Williams from King’s Church, who chaired the Hastings Anti-Trafficking Hub that led to the formation of the Discovery Project, said: "Modern slavery is surely one of the most heinous crimes one person can commit against another. It’s effectively stealing someone’s identity, worth, time and choices. In the last two years or so, since we started working with police and other partners, more than 200 people involved in modern slavery have been identified in Hastings and Rother. This number should shock us, not least of all because it’s likely to be just the tip of the iceberg.”

Natalie Williams of King's Church

Other partners at the reception centre who have been supporting the police operation include King's Church, Stop the Traffik, the local authority housing team, the National Crime Agency and staff from East Sussex Adult Social Care and the Salvation Army.

Anne Read, The Salvation Army's Director of Anti-Trafficking and Modern Slavery, said: "The Salvation Army was on site today with Sussex Police to make available specialist support for any potential victims of modern slavery. It is vital that victims’ needs are assessed and that if needed they receive immediate access to specialised support, such as counselling, legal, medical and financial assistance and accommodation at a safe house.

The Salvation Army works with survivors of this heinous crime as they begin the long journey to rebuild their lives and their trust in humanity."

Posted arrested five people as part of the operation. Two women - aged 32 and 28 - and a 37-year-old man were arrested at an address in St Leonards, while a 24-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man were arrested at an address in Hastings. All were arrested on suspicion of modern slavery and are currently in custody for interview and further enquiries, police say.

DCI Alistair Henry, Sussex Police

Detective Sergeant Sophie McGarel said; "This investigation focuses on allegations under the Modern Slavery Act that a locally-based employment agency has been employing people, mainly from Romania, charging them for inadequate training, housing them in inadequate accommodation, charging them excessive rent and placing them as care staff in local care homes. It is also alleged that the agency fails to pay them the legal minimum wage.

"We believe that thousands of pounds have been paid to the agency by care homes for staff and that these funds have been illegally withheld from the employees."

DCI Alistair Henry added: "This is a really significant operation for Sussex Police and our partners. This is the culmination of six months worth of work, which has involved us protecting some of the most vulnerable members of our communities.

"Working with 80 plus people from a number of different government agencies and non-government agencies in order to support, potentially, vulnerable people who have been trafficked and then put into slavery.

"My understanding is that it is quite a horrendous ordeal for them. They don't understand their rights in this country they're paid an absolute minimum amount of money for supporting elderly people in homes across the South East and they are kept in quite squalid conditions in various hostels in the Hastings area."

Police emphasise there is no evidence that the care homes, all of which are properly registered and lawfully operated are subjects of this investigation. The employees involved are not engaged in the direct medical care of any residents at the homes.

If you have any suspicions about possible modern slavery activity please call the police on 101 or the Modern Slavery Helpline on 08000 121 700.

For advice and information on spotting signs of modern slavery see the Sussex Police website.