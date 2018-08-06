Video from Hastings Carnival

Hastings Old Town Carnival chairman Keith Leech has said the event was a great success this year.

Keith said: "Hastings Old Town carnival has been heralded as one of the best for many years. This is the third year it has been run by a new committee, and they have been committed to turning things around and bringing the carnival into the 21st century. Everybody agrees that the event has turned the corner and from this point it can only grow.

Hastings Carnival

"The new Sea Court has been received very well in most quarters and by other carnivals. Other carnivals are now saying that Hastings, as ever, is leading the way. People are already asking about entering next year.

"It was so good to see so many people dressed up even if watching. So many members of the community pulled together and the small committee worked their socks off.

"The atmosphere at both the pram race and carnival was superb and there was no trouble just good humour and a willingness to pull together.

"The Pram race raised £5,500 for local charities. At the time of writing the carnival collection is still being counted and it is anticipated it will take three days to complete. A massive thank you to the Old Town community."

Prizes awarded.

Class A Pedestrians.

1st Prize. Wedding Anniversaries

2nd Prize Votes for Women.

Class B Non Motorised.

1st Prize Mary Poppins,

2nd Prize 70 years of the NHS.

Class C Carnival Courts .

Court of the Day Faversham

Carnival Court Float Lydd.

Class D Performance groups.

1st prize cannibal drummers

2nd prize Dynasty Reigns All Stars.

Class E Disability Vehicle.

1st prize Lego.

2nd prize Pyrate.

Class F. Motorised Vehicle.

1st prize Grease, White Rock Summer Youth.

2nd prize Hollywood Glamour.

Best in Show.

Mary Poppins.

Keith added: "Well done to all who entered, it was a difficult choice because of the huge amount of work you have all put in, artistic work, performance, crowd interaction. Everybody made an effort and it showed.

"Points were awarded for effort in making the entry, interaction with the crowd, and interpretation of the theme, Anniversaries.

"Congratulations to the winners and and huge thanks to the judges.The gurning competition on Friday was awarded to Malcolm Sharp.

"In the meantime counting continues."