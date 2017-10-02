VIDEO: Fat Tuesday's Umbrella Parade

Hastings Fat Tuesday has become the UK’s largest Mardi Gras celebration.

This very Hastings celebration showcases some of the UK’s best emerging artists across multiple venues until the last chord is played tomorrow evening (Feb 13). The Umbrella Parade, which took place yesterday (11th Feb), was followed by Preservation Sunday at St Mary in the Castle, an afternoon of food, drink and live entertainment.

Umbrella Parade

Hastings Fat Tuesday has been rapidly gaining ground over the last nine years and now boasts a programme of 10 featured events, most of which are free, and more than 150 acts. In 2017 the festival drew an audience of 11,000 over five days. For the full artist line-up visit https://www.hastingsfattuesday.co.uk/