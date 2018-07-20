VIDEO: Death-defying world record attempt at annual MotoFest

Bexhill MotoFest will return with a bang this summer as it delivers a motorcycle stunt spectacular and a Guinness World Record attempt.

The event is fast becoming one of the most innovative and prestigious free-to-attend, family-friendly motorcycle events in the UK.

The unique mix of high adrenaline stunt shows, fantastic live music, trade stands, a wide variety of food and family entertainment makes it a great day out not only for bikers and motorcycle enthusiasts but also families and the kids.

For 2018, Bexhill MotoFest has teamed up with Swinton Insurance to bring visitors a motorcycle stunt spectacular.

Two of the country’s leading motorcycle stunt teams – 2Brothers Racing and Stunted Reality – will perform a series of incredible adrenaline-fuelled street stunt demonstrations on the De La Warr car park, culminating in the legendary stunt king Mark Van Driel attempting to smash his own Guinness World Record for hands-free Switchback Zeroes. The stunt sees him ride a Kawasaki motorcycle while sitting backwards and without his hands on the handlebars, in a series of high-speed tight circles.

Mark Van Driel set the Guinness World Record of 13 rotations in a minute in 2013 and despite many serious attempts from around the world to take the record from him, no-one has succeeded.

2Brothers Racing Stunt Team

At Bexhill MotoFest, Mark is aiming to beat his own record with at least 16 rotations. Mark is a global stunt master who is not only three-time British Champion but also a motorcycle stunt performer in movies including Mission Impossible and Now You See Me.

Bexhill MotoFest will take place on Sunday, July 29 from 9am to 5pm. There will be a family funfair and barbecue, live music from a Queen tribute act and The Rockitmen, a motorcycle as art exhibition, a Bexhill 100 Classic Car display and 100 Bike Harley and Goldwing Cavalcade. Visit www.bexhillmotofest.com.