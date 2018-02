A power cable was damaged in a two car collision in Camber last night, police confirmed.

Officers were called to Lydd Road in Camber at 10pm last night (Friday, February 16) to reports of a collision between two cars, a spokesman said.

One of the vehicles involved in the collision

A power cable was damaged in the incident, resulting in a power cut.

Police remained on the scene until midnight while the vehicles were recovered and the damage was fixed, a spokesman said.

The spokesman did not believe anyone was injured in the collision.

