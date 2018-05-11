Video: Around 40,000 rev it up at Hastings May Day Run

Celebrations for the 40th May Day Run attracted more than 40,000 bikers and motorcycle enthusiasts into Hastings and the surrounding area on Bank Holiday Monday.

Howard Martin of Bike1066 (organisers of the welcome to the May Day Run) says the event saw the biggest motorcycle influx ever to the local area, with early estimates suggesting that once again the one day run was even bigger than the world famous fortnight long Isle of Man races.

Mayday Run 2018. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-180705-210003001

He said: “This year has been fantastic for Hastings with more bikers than ever hitting the town, not just on the May Day Monday but for the whole weekend. It seems that with the bikers now happily mixing it up with Jack in The Green, Hastings really does have the biggest and best May Day weekend in the UK!”

Stunning motorbikes gleamed under sparkling blue skies as bikers rode them through the town, or stood proudly side by side for the entire length of the prom from Hastings pier to Rock a Nore.

Cllr Kim Forward, deputy leader of Hastings Borough Council and lead member for tourism, said Hastings enjoyed one of its busiest and best weekends on record as visitors flocked to the town.

“The motorbikes were just fantastic,” she said.

“They attracted huge crowds, taking up almost every inch of available space on the seafront and in the town centre.“

“The combination of the Jack in the Green weekend and the 40th May Day motor bike run, and glorious weather, meant the town enjoyed one of its most successful Bank Holidays ever.

“The car parks filled up very quickly, and the trains were arriving at the station completely full, giving the town a real buzz, and a wonderful atmosphere.

“What a fantastic weekend! We’ve heard a number of reports from people who said they have never seen Hastings so busy.

“All in all it was a brilliant long weekend for the town, in every respect, and I’d like to thank all of the organisers for the tremendous job they do.”