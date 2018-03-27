VIDEO AND PICTURES: ‘Nightclub’ for seniors launches in Hastings

A ‘nightclub’ for seniors launched to a sell-out crowd in Hastings last week.

The Posh Club welcomed 112 people to its first show in town, at St John the Evangelist Church Hall, St Leonards.

The Posh Club launch in Hastings. Photo by Dan Matthews SUS-180327-120623001

The event, which styles itself as a cabaret nightclub during the day for ‘swanky senior citizens’, saw guests waited on hand and foot by a legion of black tie volunteers, as well as entertainment from sword swallowing striptease MisSa Blue, soul singer Sadie Sinner and legendary impersonator ‘Obviously Elvis’.

Show compere, Rachel Spinetti, said: “We couldn’t be happier – the whole room was buzzing from beginning to end and we are delighted to see so many of our guests having a right old boogie and grinning from ear to ear.

“They certainly gave us all a schooling in how to party!”

Having launched five years ago in Crawley, the Posh Club hosts regular events in Elephant and Castle, Hackney and Brighton, and is designed as a raucous social club for over 60s.

There are another nine shows in Hastings, 12pm to 3pm every Friday at St John the Evangelist Church Hall, until May 25. Guests must book in advance on 07848 831 290 or email hastings@theposhclub.co.uk.

Posh Club operates as part of the Anti-Loneliness Project – an international campaign which aims to improve social activities for older people. Funded in part by Arts Council England, each event features a different lineup of cabaret-inspired performances. Guests are encouraged to dress up for the event, where food and drink will also be provided.

Photos by Dan Matthews.