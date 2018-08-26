Victorious Festival: always a hit, come rain or shine

Festival goers flooded to the popular event in their thousands to catch a mixture of superb local talent and internationally acclaimed bands, on the opening day of the festival.

Now in its eighth year, the festival returns to Southsea Common this bank holiday weekend. Festival goers can enjoy music across multiple stages, with the Common and Castle stages leading the way.

The Libertines at Victorious Festival

Beginning with a bang, The Lightning Seeds opened the main stage on Friday afternoon (August 24) with a cool and collected mix of their greatest hits; opening the festival in style. Despite torrential downpours starting half way through the set, audiences stuck to their guns and danced through the adverse weather conditions.

As the rain got heavier, winds stronger and temperatures cooler, you would expect many to flee to shelter. Not at this festival, however! The crowds threw on their rain macs, hats and jumpers and got into it. Still desperately trying to run around inflating their air sofas and protect their drinks - because nothing screams a British festival like tens of thousands of people dancing around in torrential rain in nothing but a jumper and shorts, right?

Local band Dutch Criminal Record rallied the crowds in the Beats & Swing stage into the early evening, pulling a packed-out tent and playing hits off their new EP Waiting on the Weekend released that day. The energy in the tent was electric at points, with crowds going crazy for the band’s mix of indie rock songs.

Returning to the main stage, the Kaiser Chiefs performed a triumphant set, opening with fan-favourite Every Day I Love You Less and Less. Continuing with Modern Way, Ruby and Na Na Na Na Naa, the band captivated the audience despite the wind and rain, with families, children, young groups and everyone in between dancing the night away.

A packed crowd at Victorious Festival

As the rain continued, fans just about kept with the party to see The Libertines close the main stage and first night of the festival in their usual cool, all-black style. Other bands for Friday included Shed Seven, Artist and Minque.

What stands out about this particular festival is the hybrid blend it seems to have achieved between large festival attracting tens of thousands, and involving local talent and businesses. Not one artist or businesses seems out of place, each one is clearly there for a reason and they all work in harmony together to provide a fantastic environment for all.

From families and children to groups of young and mature people, there really is something for everyone at Victorious Festival. Despite starting as a considerably smaller, one day event in 2011, it has now grown to the enormous success it is today and has managed to successfully maintain a friendly, welcoming and safe festival for everyone.

With all the usual festival sights, from glitter and face painting through to napping on top of walls, dancing on shoulders and slipping around in the mud, Victorious remains an inclusive and ultimately fun festival that promises to deliver year on year.

Yesterday's programme included pop sensation Paloma Faith and Paul Weller, and you can pop down today (August 26) to see Years & Years and The Prodigy. Tickets available online at www.victoriousfestival.co.uk and at Gate C on site.