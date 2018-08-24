Vets team flying high to help dogs

Members of the vet team at Claremont Veterinary Group have been taking to the skies to raise funds for their charity of choice this year - Dogs Trust.

Fearless members of the team decided it would be a great idea to take part in a sponsored skydive.

Skydive2 SUS-180822-125815001

On 28th July Emilie Packham, an Animal Nursing Assistant and Caitlin Cartmel, a trainee Veterinary Nurse, were the first to jump.

Emilie commented: “We couldn’t have had a better day to skydive, it was such a clear day.

“We didn’t have much time to think about jumping out of the plane, as we got shimmied to the front and within a second we were falling.

“It was the most surreal experience I have ever done, and so very worth it with all the money we have raised.”

Alina Vaslie Veterinary Surgeon and Kirsteen Leake, Veterinary Surgeon, will be jumping on 22nd September.

“We chose to skydive for Dogs Trust because of their commitment to helping animals in need and the fact that they promote neutering which is a cause close to all our hearts,” said Kirsteen.

Alina added: “I’m excited as I have always wanted to skydive and doing it this way means I can also support a very worthy charity.”

So far the team has raised £854.41 through all donations made by clients of the practice, friends and family, all of which they really appreciate.

The Dogs Trust rehabilitates and finds new homes for dogs which have been abandoned or given up by their owners. www.dogstrust.org.uk

If you would like to sponsor the team, you can do so at their justgiving page https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/claremontveterinarygroup.