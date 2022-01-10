Van drivers still in hospital after serious collision on the A21 north of Hastings

Emergency services were called to the A21, at its junction with Marley Lane, at around 1.25pm on Thursday afternoon (January 6) following a collision involving a white Vauxhall Vivaro van travelling south and a silver Ford Transit van travelling north.

The van drivers, both men, suffered critical injuries and the road was closed off for several hours.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said today (January 10) both men remain in hospital. One man is in a critical but stable condition, the other is serious but stable.

Officers investigating the collision would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or who may have captured any relevant dashcam footage from the area.