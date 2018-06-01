Urgent appeal to help Hastings charity

A children’s charity based in Hastings and St Leonards is making an urgent appeal for donations as it faces a financial crisis

.

Gizmo, which had been working with young people in Hastings and St Leonards since 2003, says it has ‘hit a brick wall’ in its funding, leaving it unable to pay rent on its St Leonards premises.

Now the charity, which provides training in dance, animation, acting and singing, needs to raise £3,000 by the middle of the month to keep its doors open.

Founder Pat Fisher, who runs the charity as a volunteer, said: “Unfortunately, due to funding streams drying up, Gizmo faces impending closure which will leave children and young people isolated, without a safe place to go with no positive affordable activities and left vulnerable in an area that is 13th worst area of deprivation in the country.

“We desperately need help to keep Gizmo’s doors open and have set up a GoFundMe page and are asking for donations to help us survive.

“Please help if you can? Your help will be greatly appreciated.”

According to Pat, Gizmo has had a major impact on the area since setting up its Friday evening youth club seven years ago. Pat says the club, which also provides free food to the youngsters who attend, has helped to improve the quality of life in the area, pointing to the 82 per cent reduction of anti-social behaviour in connection with the club.

The charity works with local children aged between five and 18 years old to help them develop communication and social skills, as well as raise their confidence and aspirations with positive activities and community performances.

Since 2003 Gizmo has helped countless youngsters across Hastings and St Leonards. Now Pat is hoping former students will now get behind the campaign to help the charity which once helped them.

Pat said: “Please give what you can today and help Gizmo continue to make a difference to the lives of young people in Hastings and St Leonards.”

To find out more about the appeal and to donate to Gizmo, go to www.gofundme.com/savegizmonow.

Anyone wanting to support the charity can also do so at Pat’s Diner in Western Road (near to Warrior Square railway station), which acts as fundraising centre.

Photos by Roberts Photographic.