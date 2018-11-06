Updated: Residents evacuated from flats after gas leak

Six people were evacuated from a block of flats in St Leonards following a gas leak this lunchtime (Tuesday, November 6).

Firefighters from Hastings were called to the scene at Grand Parade shortly before noon.

The incident has now been left with the gas board and managing agent.

Station manager, Pete Everett, said: “This was an accidental gas leak and we were called to support early evacuation and ventilation.

“The gas board attended and carried out regular monitoring of the levels whilst working on isolating the supply, we reduced to one appliance as a precaution, until the supply was isolated.

“The managing agent is on site and supporting the actions.”