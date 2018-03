Two people were seriously injured in a collision on the A24 in Sussex this morning.

Emergency services were called to the collision in Warren Road, Worthing, at 8am.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “We received a call from the ambulance service before 8am this morning.

“It was a two-car collision. One male and one female were medically trapped and freed.

“They were taken to hospital by ambulance.”

Police have confirmed that the carriageway is now fully open.