UPDATE: Three bus passengers taken to hospital after collision

Part of St Leonards seafront was closed to traffic this afternoon (Wednesday, July 11) after a collision between a bus and a car.

The westbound lane of Marina, near Warrior Square, was blocked to vehicles while emergency services attended the scene.

Ongoing incident, Marina. Photo by Philip Gardiner.

Sussex Police and the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) were in attendance.

A SECAmb spokesman said: “We were called to Warrior Square at half past midday to reports of an RTC between a bus and a car. It is understood to have been at low speed.

“Two ambulance cars attended, followed by three ambulances. Three patients were taken to the Conquest Hospital for neck pain, knee injuries and back pain.

“Eight other people were treated by paramedics at the scene.”

Ongoing incident, Marina. Photo by Philip Gardiner.

A Sussex Police spokesman said the road was closed temporarily to allow patients to be treated, and to allow other passengers to get off the bus safely.