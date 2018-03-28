UPDATE: Strike averted at Hastings school

A teachers' strike set to take place at a Hastings school has been called off at the last minute.

Teachers' union NASUWT had instructed members to take part in the strike action at Ark Helenswood Academy today (Wednesday, March 28) over a dispute about working practices, workload and the "withholding of pay entitlements for teachers at the bottom of the main pay scale".

However, both the union and the academy trust confirmed this morning the strike has not gone ahead and that negotiations are continuing.

The union previously said the walkout was to be the first of six days of strike action planned for the school. The other planned walkouts include a two-day strike between April 18 and April 19 and a three-day strike set to run between May 1 and May 3

