UPDATE: Road in Hastings remains closed after sinkhole repaired

A road in Hastings remains today (April 1) due to a five-foot deep sinkhole.

The sinkhole in Vicarage Road, Hastings, was first reported to East Sussex Highways on Friday morning (March 30) before Sussex Police assisted with closing the road.

Sinkhole in Vicarage Road, Hastings. Picture supplied by John Bownas

A spokesman for East Sussex Highways said the incident has been passed over to Southern Water due to a burst pipe.

East Sussex Highways said workers from Southern Water have visited the scene and investigations are currently underway.

A spokesman said: “Southern Water are currently investigating a burst pipe but they do not think this will affect drinking water.

“Initial investigations suggest this is a sewage pipe.

“They have set up CCTV cameras to find out the exact problem and where the problem is but I can confirm the road is not reopen.

“This is quite a large job and the road will remain closed until the problem has been fixed.”

On Friday, a police spokesman confirmed the sinkhole was 4ft by 2ft and 5ft deep.

A nearby resident said the sinkhole has been repaired but the road remains closed.

Have you been affected by the burst pipe? You can speak to our reporter by calling 01903 282366.

