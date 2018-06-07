UPDATE: Road closed after 'serious' injury crash on A259

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital after a serious collision on the A259 this morning (June 7).

The road is closed between Pevensey Roundabout and Little Common following a crash involving a car and a motorbike close to the Lamb Inn at Hooe.

Emergency services are at the scene and the road is expected to be closed until lunchtime.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “We received reports of a road traffic collision between a motorcyclist and a car on the A259 south of Hooe at 8.20am.

“The road is currently blocked and is expected to remain closed between Little Common and the Lamb Inn until lunchtime.

“Injuries are believed to be serious. The driver of the car is being taken to the Conquest Hospital in Hastings and the motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital in London.”

Photo by Dan Jessup.