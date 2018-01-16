UPDATE: Police investigating spate of van break-ins

Police are investigating after a spate of van break-ins in Hastings and Bexhill last night (Monday).

Officers say a number of incidents have already been reported but urge anyone else who may have been targeted, or who may have witnessed any suspicious activity, to contact them.

A police spokesman said: "We have had a series of vehicle and van break-ins overnight across Hastings and Rother where work tools have been stolen.

"We are investigating these but would encourage anyone who may of witnessed anything to call us.

"If you own a works vehicle then please consider removing tools from them overnight."

UPDATE: 14:15: Police say three van break-ins have been reported today. All three vans had tools stolen from within and occurred between 5pm on Monday (15 January) and 8am on Tuesday (16 January).



Police say the first occurred in Hastings Road, Bexhill, and a number of high value Dewalt power tools were stolen including three drills, two angle grinders and a biscuit joiner.



The second occurred in Downlands Avenue and five drills, a skill saw and a set of chisels were stolen.



The third happened in Windsor Road and a drill was stolen.



If you were in the area at the time of these incidents and noticed any suspicious behaviour please report online or call 101 quoting reference 135 of 16/01.