UPDATE: Police interview man following Hastings bank card theft

A man has been interviewed in connection with the theft of a bank card in February.
The Observer published a police appeal yesterday (Monday) calling to speak to a man in connection with the theft from a Hastings man who is alleged to have been seriously assaulted on February 11.
Today (Tuesday) police say the man has been traced and the bank card has been recovered.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said the 24-year-old man has been interviewed under caution on suspicion of theft, and enquiries continue.
