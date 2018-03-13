UPDATE: Police interview man following Hastings bank card theft

A man has been interviewed in connection with the theft of a bank card in February.

The Observer published a police appeal yesterday (Monday) calling to speak to a man in connection with the theft from a Hastings man who is alleged to have been seriously assaulted on February 11.

Today (Tuesday) police say the man has been traced and the bank card has been recovered.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said the 24-year-old man has been interviewed under caution on suspicion of theft, and enquiries continue.

