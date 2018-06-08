UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies after A259 collision

A motorcyclist has died after a collision on the A259 yesterday (Thursday, June 7).

Police are appealing for witnesses to the fatal incident, in which a car and a motorcycle collided at the junction of the A259 Barnhorn Road and Green Lane, Hooe, west of Bexhill, at 8.20am.

The motorcyclist, a 55-year-old man from the Eastbourne area, sustained critical injuries. He was flown to King’s College Hospital, London, by the Kent, Surrey and Sussex air ambulance, but sadly died.

The car driver, a 41-year-old man from Battle driving a Volkswagen Polo, was also injured and was taken to the Conquest Hospital, St Leonards, for treatment.

The A259 was closed between the roundabouts at Wallsend, Pevensey, and Little Common, Bexhill. Green Lane and nearby Coneyburrow Lane were also shut to traffic.

Sergeant Neil Cox, of the Sussex roads policing unit, said: “We’d like to speak to anyone who may have seen what happened, who noticed either vehicle shortly before the collision or who may have dash-cam footage of the incident. They’re asked to contact us online or to phone 101, quoting Operation Cairngorm.”

He added: “We’d also like to thank motorists whose journeys were disrupted because of the necessity to close roads while this sadly tragic incident was being dealt with. Their patience and understanding is much appreciated.”

Road closures were lifted at 3.20pm.