UPDATE: Body found on beach

Police are investigating after reports of a body being found on the beach this morning (Thursday)

Police were called to at Bridge Way, St Leonards, at around 7.40am on Thursday (April 5) after a body was found nearby on the beach at Bulverhythe.

Detectives and white-clothed forensics officers are currently attending the scene. Officers have closed off the area near to Lower Galley Hill while investigations continue.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Enquiries are ongoing. There are no further details at this time.”

Photos by Eddie Mitchell.