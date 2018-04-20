Unveiling of plaque in memory of popular council leader

A plaque dedicated to former Hastings Borough Council leader Jeremy Birch will be unveiled in the town next month.

On Saturday, May 5 at 3pm, in the Peace Garden at Alexandra Park, people will gather for the unveiling of a dedication plaque to accompany the three red birch trees planted in his memory.

Friends and colleagues are invited to join Jeremy’s family for this occasion.

Jeremy died suddenly three years ago. He worked selflessly to improve Hastings and St Leonards and often used the phrase “One Hastings Many Voices” in celebration of the towns’ diversity.