Two charged with murder in St Leonards

A teenage boy and man have now been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old in St Leonards last month, police confirmed.

Connor Ansell, 16, was stabbed in the stomach in Old Church Road near the junction of Battle Road, St Leonards, at 6.50pm on Saturday, November 18, said police.

He died from his injuries in hospital nearly a week later, on Friday November 24.

Jack Cunnion, 18, a scaffolder, of Essex Road, St Leonards-on-Sea, has been charged with murder, police confirmed.

A 16-year-old boy from St Leonards-on-Sea has also been charged with murder, according to police.

They have both been remanded to next appear at court on Thursday, March 1, confirmed police.

Anyone who witnessed the stabbing is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting Operation Charing.