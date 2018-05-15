Two arrested for alleged drugs offences

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing offences after an incident in St Leonards this morning (May 15).

Police were called to the scene at around 7.52am after receiving reports of a man in distress in London Road



Once on the scene, officers conducted a welfare check at a property in the area, where a number of substances – believed to be drugs – were discovered.



Police say two men from Hastings - aged 29 and 33 - were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis. They remain in police custody at this stage.