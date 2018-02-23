TV star can’t wait to move here

BAFTA award winning reality television star Sandra Martin was guest of honour at Lord Brett McLean’s Community and business lunch club held at the Azur last Wednesday

Some of the attendees travelled over 170 miles from Nottingham to hear all about Sandra’s escapades.

Brett Lunch 1 SUS-180223-092836001

Sandra was featured on Loose Women last week where she announced on national television that she had decided to go back on benefits for the interim but still enjoyed the celebrity life and enjoyed supporting charities and community organisations.

Sandra shot to fame 5 years ago when she was featured on the multi award winning Gogglebox on Channel 4 .

Sandra appears in a new reality TV show, which started last week, called 100 Years Younger.

Her manager East Sussex business and community leader Lord Brett McLean said: “Sandra was brilliant, she had people in stitches. She undertook a number of product and campaign endorsements supporting Hastings, Bexhill and Eastbourne businesses. We are currently working on her autobiography “From Benefits to Baftas” which we hope will be released in 2019.”

Sandra said: “I had a great time at Azur meeting the small business community and the charities. The people of Hastings are so friendly and this is a really lovely town, I can’t wait to move here!”

Brett’s next luncheons are on Tuesday 3rd and Wednesday 4th April. Guest speaker will be former Coronation Street and Emmerdale actor Ken Farrington. Email Brett on lordbrettofhastings@aol.co.uk.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer series titles by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)