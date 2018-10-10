Turn over a new leaf and book swop in Hastings and Rother

A local charity has launched a new project aimed at helping the wider community discover and share a love of reading, for free.

The project, spearheaded by Hastings and Rother Furniture Service (HFS), is entitled BookSwapBoxes. The scheme uses upcycled furniture to house books in unique designed boxes. It encourages people to take a book for free, return it when they have finished reading it or donate a new item to the collection.

Angie Lowe HFS Projects Manager with the Rock House BookSwapBox SUS-181010-110725001

Kate Poyser, manager of the scheme says it’s all about sharing the joy of books, regardless of income. “Local community centres, supported housing projects, cafes, schools, supermarkets and day centres have been targeted as the first hosts of the BookSwapBoxes,” she said.

“Volunteers are nominated to choose books to interest their specific community (eg children’s books for nursery groups) and look after the display. Swappers are encouraged to leave comments, feedback and book reviews in the boxes to help shape the future development of the project.”

Each BookSwapBox is designed, made and decorated by participating groups and volunteers supported by HFS workshop tutor Ron Hall. Every box will be unique and filled with donated books from HFS stores.

BookSwapBox’s have been successfully installed at Rock House, a non-profit creative and digital enterprises. And Pathways, a supported housing service. Residents worked with Ron to turn an old stereo cabinet into a weatherproof beach hut-themed book box for outdoor use.

Anyone interested in hosting email: angie@hfs.org.uk or for more information visit: www.hfs.org.uk

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer Series paper by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer Series paper simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)