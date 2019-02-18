Tributes paid to Hastings wartime hero and former fireman Bernard Mallion

A large number of people gathered at St Johns Church Hollington earlier this month to remember local fire fighter and Sea Cadets stalwart Bernard Mallion.

Born in 1926, Bernard joined the Hastings Sea Cadets in 1939 and was a staunch supporter of the unit all his life.

Bernard Mallion 1 SUS-190213-122504001

He joined the Royal Navy as a Bounty Boy in 1943 serving in the battleship HMS Ramilles, both in the Atlantic and on D Day and in the Pacific.

Later he joined the East Sussex Fire Service in Hastings, eventually becoming a Senior Fire Officer.

SEE ALSO: Hastings pensioner guilty of dishonest benefit claim

In his spare time he supported the Sea Cadets with training in fire safety and nautical instruction.

He was a great supporter of Hastings Rotary Club. He was also an active member of the HMS Ramilles veterans association.

On retirement he became chairman of Hastings Sea Cadets and later their president. Right up to his death he was still to be found on a Wednesday morning, at the unit, with a paintbrush or some other tool doing minor jobs of maintenance.

He had a long and happy marriage, losing his beloved wife Joan only a few years ago. His son and granddaughters all attended the church.

Tributes were made at the service from, the HMS Ramilles association, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, Hastings Rotary Club, TS Hastings Sea Cadets and his family. The Sea Cadets provided a Colour Party and the Fire Service provided a Guard of Honour complete with two fire appliances.

Bernard was a much loved and kind gentleman who always thought the best of people will be missed by all who knew him.

See also: Man who drove on Hastings Road after taking cocktail of drugs is jailed

See also: Man jailed for domestic violence assault on woman at Hastings