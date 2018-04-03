Tributes paid to Hastings ex-journalist and actress following her death

An ex-journalist and actress from Hastings has died.

Pamela Wilding suddenly passed away at St Michael’s Hospice following a short illness on Saturday, March 24, aged 75.

She enjoyed an incredible global career stretching from London, Paris and Monaco where she was a journalist, legal secretary, actress and model.

Her lifestyle hob-nobbing with A-list celebrities, the likes of Dame Elizabeth Taylor, Dame Joan Collins and Carri Grant, fast sports cars and lavish lifestyle which included global holidays in the United States, Mexico, Monaco and most of Europe helped her confidence levels in later years.

Pamela was also a keen wine connoisseur and horticulturalist.

She was an avid attendee of Lord Brett McLean’s lunch club held at Azur at the Marina Pavilion.

Paying tribute to her, Brett said: “It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that my dear friend Pamela Wilding has passed away. She was a larger than life character who enjoyed life to the fullest, never dull and always smiling.

“She leaves many friends behind and her faithful pet dog Lucifer. She will be greatly missed by all those that knew her.”

Details of funeral arrangements will be released shortly.