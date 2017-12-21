Tribunal decision on Hastings council’s appeal to be announced soon

The result of an appeal hearing against a decision by the Information Commissioner (ICO) to order Hastings Borough Council to release information regarding development at a caravan park will be announced in the New Year.

A tribunal was held in November following Freedom of Information (FOI) requests made by Richard Heritage.

The information requested concerned Rocklands Private Caravan Park, developments there, drainage and sewage issues, geotechnical reports and other matters relating to a major landslip at Ecclesbourne Glen in the country park. The ICO initially ruled the council was at fault in not releasing the report and the information withheld must be released to the public.

However the borough council disagreed with the ICO decision and announced in May it would appeal.

The result of the tribunal is expected to be announced at the end of January.

In another FOI request to the council last year revealed the authority had spent more than £92,000 on costs on the landslip and the controversial development of a holiday let building at Rocklands.

Campaigners from Save Ecclesbourne Glen (SEG) believe various developments have led to landslips and destruction of the natural environment in the area.