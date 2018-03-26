‘Trespasser’ causes delays to trains in 1066 Country

Trains from 1066 Country to London are experiencing delays and disruption due to an earlier trespassing incident this evening (Monday, March 26).

In a tweet Southeastern, which runs services between Hastings, Battle and London’s Charing Cross, said the company had received reports of the trespasser on the line near St Leonards Warrior Square station at around 5.45pm.

It later tweeted that the line is now open after services had to be temporarily suspended.

Passengers are expected to experience disruption until around 7pm.