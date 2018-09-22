Woman dies in road collision

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, September 22).

Emergency services were called to the Black Down roundabout on the A22 in Maresfield, near Uckfield around 2.50am after a silver Honda Civic crashed into a tree.

Police said the driver, a man in his 80s, and a passenger, a man in his 40s, suffered serious injuries and were taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital where they remain in a stable condition.

Sadly another passenger, a woman in her 70s, died at the scene.

Police said next of kin have been informed and the East Sussex Coroner has been notified.

If anyone witnessed the collision or believed they saw the silver Honda Civic driving on the road at an earlier time they should call 101, quoting reference Operation Forres.