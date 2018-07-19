Van driver dies in A28 collision

A driver has died and another is seriously injured following a road traffic collision on the A28 today (Thursday July 19), Sussex Police said.

Police were called to the A28 Brede Hill between Westfield and Brede at 7am.

Police said the collision involved a white Mercedes-Benz van and a black Nissan Qashqai car, both travelling north.

In a statement, Sussex Police said both vehicles left the road and the van driver died at the scene. The coroner has been informed.

The car driver was seriously injured, according to police, and is being treated in hospital.

Police have appealed for any witnesses, or people who may have seen either vehicle being driven shortly before, to come forward.

Sergeant Vicki Rees, of the Sussex roads policing unit, said: “We are investigating the circumstances and would like to hear from anyone who may be able to assist. Any dash-cam footage would be particularly helpful.

“Our thoughts are very much with the family of the driver who died. The A28 had to be closed to other traffic between Westfield and Broad Oak, Brede, and we are grateful to motorists whose journeys were affected for their patience and understanding.”

Anyone able to assist officers is asked to forward details online or call 101, quoting Operation Barbican.