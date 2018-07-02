UPDATE: Boy hurt in St Leonards collision

A teenage boy has been taken to hospital this afternoon (Monday, July 2) after a road traffic collision in St Leonards.

Battle Road was blocked in both directions between Ashbrook Road and Paynton Road while emergency services attended the incident.

Motorists were being diverted via Old Harrow Road and Sedlescombe Road North, causing long delays in the area.

The Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance attended, alongside Sussex Police and the South East Coast Ambulance Service.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Police were called to a road traffic collision between a pedestrian and a car in Battle Road, St Leonards, around 3.45pm today.

“The pedestrian, a boy believed to be 14 years old, was reported to have suffered minor injuries.

“The road was closed until 5.10pm while emergency services were at the scene.”

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “Ambulance crews attended the scene alongside the air ambulance service following reports that a person had been in collision with a vehicle.

“The pedestrian was assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to Conquest Hospital.”