UPDATE: A21 reopens after HGV overturns

The A21 has reopened after a crash in the early hours of this morning (Friday, December 29)

Sussex Police say several vehicles crashed on sheet ice at around 4am.

A bread lorry has overturned on the A21. Photo courtesy of Highways England. SUS-171229-092912001

One vehicle involved was a bread lorry, which had overturned and shed its load outside Blackbrooks garden centre.

The road was blocked between the A2100 north of Battle and the A28 near Hastings, according to Highways England.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Shortly before 4am on Friday (December 29) police were called to the A21 at Sedlescombe, near Battle, where a northbound bread lorry had overturned and shed its load.

“Several other vehicles also crashed at the same location, outside the Blackbrooks garden centre and close to the junction with the B2244 Tollgate Road, where it was reported sheet ice had formed.

“Among the motorists involved only minor injuries were reported. Police closed the A21 at its junction with the A2100 at John’s Cross and at its junction with the A28 Westfield Road at Baldslow, St Leonards. Marley Lane, Battle, was also closed and diversions were put in place.”

Highways England tweeted shortly after 12.30am to say recovery was complete and the road had reopened.