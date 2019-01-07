Two vehicle collision at scene of Hastings traffic light failure

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle collision at a junction where traffic lights had lost power due to an underground cable fault.

The collision happened in Battle Road at the junction of Blackman Avenue, in St Leonards, at 6.38pm on Friday (January 4).

Crews from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service joined Sussex Police and the South East Coast Ambulance Service at the scene.

A fire service spokesman said: “Two Hastings appliances were sent to a road traffic collision involving two motor vehicles on Friday at 6.38pm.

“No-one was trapped and crews made the area safe. The incident was left with the police.”

Earlier on Friday, a fault with an underground cable cut the power to the traffic lights at the four-way junction as well as at four properties.

UK Power Networks said it attended the scene at 8.10am and power was returned to the properties shortly after.

Neither UK Power Networks or East Sussex Highways could confirm if power was returned to the traffic lights but witnesses said the lights were still not working at 7pm.

On Monday (January 7), a spokesman for UK Power Networks said the discovery of ‘a secondary fault’ prevented power being restored to the traffic lights and the cable was not repaired until 11pm.

Video taken at the scene on Friday showed vehicles approaching the junction with caution before travelling through the faulty lights.

East Sussex Highways said it attended the scene but, after discovering it was a power issue, ‘left it with UK Power Networks’.

Sussex Police and the South East Coast Ambulance Service have both been approached for comment.

