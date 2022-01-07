Two men critically injured after A21 collision north of Hastings

Police have today launched an appeal for witnesses to the incident, which happened in Sedlescombe, near Battle yesterday afternoon (Thursday, January 6).

Emergency services were called to the A21 at its junction with Marley Lane around 1.25pm following a collision involving a white Vauxhall Vivaro van travelling south and a silver Ford Transit van travelling north.

Accident update

Police said two men - the drivers of both vehicles involved – suffered critical injuries and were taken to hospital, where they remain at this time.

Officers investigating the collision would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or anyone who may have captured any relevant dash cam footage from the area.