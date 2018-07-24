Tribute paid to ‘warm and sociable’ dad who died in A28 crash

A man who died in a two-vehicle collision between Westfield and Brede has been formally identified by police.

A white Mercedes Vito van and a black Nissan Qashqai were both travelling north on the A28 Brede Hill when the collision occurred about 7am on Thursday, July 19, police said.

The Mercedes driver, who died at the scene, has been identified as Marc Barry, 39, from Westfield.

Marc’s father Stan spoke affectionately about his son and the good man he was.

He said: “Marc was a very warm and sociable man, he loved spending time with his family and his friends.

“He was a good, hard working man, who loved his family especially his two boys Zac and Louie who he was so proud of. He was very happy in his relationship with his girlfriend Leanne.

“We are all totally devastated that our Marc has been taken away from us in the prime of his life he leaves behind a mother, father, girlfriend, three brothers, two sisters and two sons who all loved him dearly and it is something as a family we will never get over.

“I would like to thank everyone for the support and kind wishes we have received since Marc’s passing.”

Marc is the brother of former England international and current West Bromwich Albion footballer Gareth Barry.

After Marc’s death, West Brom manager Darren Moore said Gareth would be given full support from the club.

He said: “This is terrible news for Gareth and his family and everyone at the club extends their condolences. Gareth knows that he can rely on our full support and understanding in helping him cope with this tragic event.”

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision was taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Police are still appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has any dash cam or CCTV in the area, to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Barbican.