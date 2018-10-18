Travel news for Sussex: Thursday, October 18

Motorists should be aware that the following routes in Sussex are experiencing congestion as the morning rush-hour gets under way.

* Queueing traffic on A22 Boship Roundabout Northbound at A267 (Boship Roundabout).

* Queueing traffic on A24 Great Daux Roundabout Northbound from B2237 Warnham Road (Robin Hood Roundabout) to A264 (Great Daux Roundabout).

* Very slow traffic on A27 Lyminster Road Westbound at A284 (Crossbush Junction).

* Queueing traffic on A280 Long Furlong Eastbound at A24 Findon Bypass (Findon Roundabout).

* Queueing traffic on A267 both ways from Tunbridge Wells Road to Lake Street. The congestion is affecting traffic between Tunbridge Wells and Eastbourne.

* Queueing traffic on A27 Chichester Bypass at A259 Bognor Road (Bognor Bridge Roundabout).

* Queueing traffic on A27 Grove Lodge Roundabout Eastbound from A24 (Offington Corner) to A24 Warren Road (Grove Lodge Roundabout).