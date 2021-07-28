Trains disrupted between Rye, Hastings and Ashford International

Southern Rail

Southern, which runs the route, said a fault with the signalling system at Rye is resulting in disruption to trains between these stations.

Trains may be delayed by up to 15 minutes.

On its website, Southern said: “We are not yet sure how long the delays will be, but at the moment, we expect your journey will take at least 30-60 minutes longer than usual.

“Replacement buses have been requested to Ashford International, Rye and Hastings, and we are waiting for an estimate of when they will be available. It normally takes around one hour for buses to arrive in this area, once they are confirmed.”