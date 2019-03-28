Train derailment disrupts services between Hastings, Rye and Ashford International

A derailment has severely disrupted train services today (Thursday, March 28).

Southern said the incident happened earlier this morning within St Leonards depot, which is one of the main depots for services which form the Eastbourne and Ashford route.

The company said as a result of the derailment, one train is trapped inside the depot and unable to leave.

Another service was unable to enter the depot and be prepared for the start of service today.

This means fewer trains are available to operate the Eastbourne to Ashford services, Southern said.

The firm’s train engineers, alongside Network Rail engineers have managed to re-rail the train on to the tracks.

Network Rail engineers are now investigating the track and making repairs to allow trains to enter the depot and therefore be available for service again.

A reduced train service will be in operation between Ashford International and Hastings this morning.

Replacement buses have also been put in place at Hastings, Rye and Ashford International.

Southern said disruption is expected until the end of the day.