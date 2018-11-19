Traffic reports across Sussex

Here's where to avoid if you're driving through Sussex this morning (Monday November 19).

Shoreham

The A27 Old Shoreham Road is closed from Lancing to Hangleton. Westbound opened at around 8am while Eastbound remains closed.

There is also slow traffic in North Lancing.

Worthing

There is slow traffic on the A259 Brighton Road.

Slow traffic Long Furlong, from Findon to Clapham

Eastbourne

On the A27 Lewes Road, traffic is queuing from Milton Street up to the roundabout and also up to Cop Hall Roundabout

Horsham

Slow traffic is being reported on the A24 up to Dorking Road

Chichester

Queuing traffic is reported on the A286 from Basin Road up to Needlemakers

Have we missed anything? Call 01243 534156 with any updates