This is why bus services are being delayed in the Rye area this morning
Bus services are being cancelled and delayed this morning following a road accident on the A28 at Broad Oak, near Ashford in Kent.
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 10:14 am
Bus operator Stagecoach South East have been told by emergency services that the A28 will be shut for four hours.
It said its 312 and 313 bus services around Rye will not run to the advertised timetable, due to three of its buses being stuck on the A28.
The company currently only has one vehicle operating in the area.