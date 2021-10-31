Sussex travel: Your morning update on Sunday, October 31

Here’s your morning travel update for Sussex on Sunday, October 31.

Flooding has been seen on the A23 northbound by Pease Pottage and on the A264 westbound near Faygate.

A section of Devil’s Dyke Road near Brighton is also blocked due to a fallen tree.

Traffic news

There is traffic on Tylers Green approaching Broad Street near Haywards Heath.

Delays are expected on the A27 westbound between the junctions with the A2038 and the A293 due to roadside drain works.

Motorists are expected to be disrupted until 8pm on Tuesday, November 2.

Delays are expected on the A27 in both directions by Alfriston and Polegate due to ongoing roadworks.

Overall, roads across Sussex are relatively quiet this morning.